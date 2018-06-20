Man who set up wife's killing must serve life sentence

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

AP Explains: US has split up families and detained children throughout its history.

The developer of a school shooting video game condemned by parents of slain children has lost the ability to sell the game online after being dumped by PayPal.

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

A New Jersey appellate court has upheld the conviction of a New York man accused of setting up the fatal shooting of his wife while they walked with one of their young sons.

A Chicago teenager who killed another girl during a street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy will be eligible for parole next April.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - An appellate court has upheld the conviction of a man accused of setting up the fatal shooting of his wife while they walked with one of their young sons.

In a ruling issued Monday, the New Jersey panel also upheld the life sentence imposed on Kashif Parvaiz. He was convicted of scheming with his Massachusetts girlfriend to kill his wife and make it look random.

The August 2011 shooting occurred while Parvaiz and 27-year-old Nazish Noorani walked with their 2-year-old son in a stroller in Boonton, New Jersey. Parvaiz screamed for help and initially told police that some men had attacked him and his wife after calling them "terrorists." However, he later told a Morris County Prosecutor's Office official that he had arranged for his wife to be shot and himself wounded.

Noorani died in the shooting and Parvaiz suffered a leg wound. The couple were from New York City but were in Boonton to celebrate Ramadan with family members.

Antionette Stephen, who was having an affair with Parvaiz, pleaded guilty to murder and testified against him. She admitted firing the fatal shots. Parvaiz' lawyers argued at the trial that Stephen acted alone

Parvaiz, now 32, was convicted of murder as an accomplice, conspiracy to commit murder, child endangerment, hindering apprehension and three weapons charges. In his appeal, he claimed that various errors had occurred during the trial and also argued that his life sentence was "excessive" since his girlfriend was sentenced to only 30 years as a result of a plea bargain.

The appeals court rejected all of Parvaiz's arguments. The panel upheld trial court decisions that allowed the jury to hear evidence that Parvaiz sought out black magic and voodoo artists to put spells on his wife, and that he tried to enlist the help of Stephen's sister in buying poison he could feed to Noorani.

The trial judge also allowed jurors to hear statements Parvaiz made to the prosecutor's office official. Parvaiz had argued that his right to remain silent was violated, claiming he was recuperating in the hospital from his bullet wounds when he was interviewed and was susceptible to influence.

Noorani's brothers now have custody of Parvaiz' and Noorani's children.

