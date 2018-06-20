Largest US black denomination convenes, talks border issues

Saturday, June 23 2018 3:17 AM EDT2018-06-23 07:17:45 GMT
(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...
A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.More >>
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...
President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention,...More >>
President Donald Trump is throwing out a policy devised by his predecessor for protecting U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.More >>
(AP Photo/David Eggert, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, Michigan State University's interim president John Engler speaks with reporters after appearing at a legislative hearing in Lansing, Mich. A letter signed by at least 120 victims...
Michigan State University's interim president is apologizing for emails in which he said a victim of former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's lawyer.More >>
(AP Photo/Andres Leighton). New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, requests entrance to the holding facility for immigrant children in Tornillo, Texas, near the Mexican border, Thursday, June 21, 2018. About 20 mayors from cities across the country ...
Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.More >>
(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. Ministers from the Organization of the Pe...
OPEC and Russia are expected to approve raising oil production, but just how much is up in the air.More >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The United States' largest black denomination has convened its annual meeting in Oklahoma City, and its leaders are denouncing the separation of immigrant children from families at the border.
The Rev. Jerry Young, who is president of the National Baptist Convention USA, criticized U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' use of scripture to justify the policy, saying Wednesday that it was out of context.
The Mississippi minister says up to 16,000 delegates are attending the 113th annual meeting, which runs through Friday. The denomination has about 7.5 million members.
National social issues also dominated the recent national meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas. A series of sexual misconduct cases prompted the all-male leadership of the nation's largest Protestant denomination to seek forgiveness for the mistreatment of women and vow to combat it.
