Largest US black denomination convenes, talks border issues

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

The Latest: Justice: No change to 'zero tolerance' policy

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

OPEC and Russia are expected to approve raising oil production, but just how much is up in the air.

(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. Ministers from the Organization of the Pe...

Family: Fashion designer Kate Spade's father dies on the eve of her funeral.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Clergy enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for funeral services for fashion designer Kate Spade in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

(AP Photo/Andres Leighton). New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, requests entrance to the holding facility for immigrant children in Tornillo, Texas, near the Mexican border, Thursday, June 21, 2018. About 20 mayors from cities across the country ...

Michigan State University's interim president is apologizing for emails in which he said a victim of former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's lawyer.

(AP Photo/David Eggert, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, Michigan State University's interim president John Engler speaks with reporters after appearing at a legislative hearing in Lansing, Mich. A letter signed by at least 120 victims...

President Donald Trump is throwing out a policy devised by his predecessor for protecting U.S. oceans and the Great Lakes, replacing it with a new approach that emphasizes use of the waters to promote economic growth.

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

APNewsBreak: About 500 kids reunited with families since May

Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

Koko the gorilla used smarts, empathy to help change views

A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...

A New York federal judge says the government's beleaguered consumer finance watchdog agency is unconstitutionally structured.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The United States' largest black denomination has convened its annual meeting in Oklahoma City, and its leaders are denouncing the separation of immigrant children from families at the border.

The Rev. Jerry Young, who is president of the National Baptist Convention USA, criticized U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' use of scripture to justify the policy, saying Wednesday that it was out of context.

The Mississippi minister says up to 16,000 delegates are attending the 113th annual meeting, which runs through Friday. The denomination has about 7.5 million members.

National social issues also dominated the recent national meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas. A series of sexual misconduct cases prompted the all-male leadership of the nation's largest Protestant denomination to seek forgiveness for the mistreatment of women and vow to combat it.

