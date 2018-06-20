American asks US not to put migrant children on flights

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

President Donald Trump says he's postponing this week's picnic for members of Congress, saying the timing "doesn't feel right.".

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.

The Los Angeles Times says veteran journalist Norman Pearlstine has been named its new executive editor.

California lawmakers are trying to encourage better sexual harassment reporting and diverse hiring in the movie industry through the state's film tax credit program.

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.

Politicians and advocates are flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border to visit immigration detention centers and turn up the pressure on the White House amid a growing uproar Monday over its policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

The Supreme Court's decision to avoid a definitive ruling about partisan gerrymandering shifts the focus to other states, most notably North Carolina.

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) - American Airlines says it asked the Trump administration not to put migrant children who have been separated from their parents on its flights.

In a statement Wednesday, American said it doesn't know whether any migrant children have been on its flights and doesn't want to profit from the current immigration policy of separating families.

American and other airlines have contracts to provide travel services to the U.S. government. American says, however, that the government doesn't provide information about the passengers or their reason for travel.

In recent days several flight attendants have gone on social media to report seeing groups of children on their flights whom they believed to be children separated from their migrant families.

