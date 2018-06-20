American asks US not to put migrant children on flights

Friday, June 22 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-06-22 04:45:56 GMT
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...
Politicians and advocates are flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border to visit immigration detention centers and turn up the pressure on the White House amid a growing uproar Monday over its policy of separating...More >>
Friday, June 22 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-06-22 04:44:06 GMT
(Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...
Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
Friday, June 22 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-06-22 04:43:42 GMT
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials stoked the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their...More >>
Friday, June 22 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-06-22 04:38:24 GMT
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than tr...
Government study shows newer flu vaccine was only slightly more effective in seniors than traditional shots.More >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border
A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving
DALLAS (AP) - American Airlines says it asked the Trump administration not to put migrant children who have been separated from their parents on its flights.
In a statement Wednesday, American said it doesn't know whether any migrant children have been on its flights and doesn't want to profit from the current immigration policy of separating families.
American and other airlines have contracts to provide travel services to the U.S. government. American says, however, that the government doesn't provide information about the passengers or their reason for travel.
In recent days several flight attendants have gone on social media to report seeing groups of children on their flights whom they believed to be children separated from their migrant families.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
