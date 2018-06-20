New flu vaccine works a little better than traditional shot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

New flu vaccine works a little better than traditional shot

By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A newer kind of flu vaccine worked a little bit better in seniors this past winter than traditional shots.

Overall, flu vaccines barely worked at all in keeping people 65 and older out of the hospital, with roughly 24 percent effectiveness.

The best performance was by a new shot grown in animal cells instead of eggs. It was about 26 percent effective in that age group.

The government presented the findings Wednesday at a medical meeting in Atlanta. Experts said the difference wasn't as large as some had hoped, but said the study has flaws that might underestimate effectiveness.

