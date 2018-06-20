ACLU asks Vermont Gov. Scott to stop blocking online critics - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

ACLU asks Vermont Gov. Scott to stop blocking online critics

Posted: Updated:

By DAVID JORDAN
Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has asked Republican Gov. Phil Scott to stop deleting critical posts and blocking constituents on Facebook, but his office says it is simply trying to encourage civil dialogue.

Vermont's ACLU said Wednesday that blocking a constituent is unlawful prior restraint of future speech and deleting posts is "viewpoint-based censorship" in violation of the First Amendment.

Scott spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley said that it is "constitutionally permissible" for Scott's office to encourage a civil dialogue and protect commenters from being abused, harassed or exposed to hate speech. Kelley added they would welcome specific recommendations for changes to their social media policy.

A federal court in New York ruled last month that President Donald Trump violated the First Amendment when he blocked critics on Twitter.

