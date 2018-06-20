The Latest: Chicago teen sentenced in Facebook feud slaying - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

The Latest: Chicago teen sentenced in Facebook feud slaying


CHICAGO (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of a Chicago teenager convicted of murder in the shooting of another girl following a Facebook feud over a boy (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

A Chicago teenager who killed another girl during a street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy will be eligible for parole next April.

A Cook County judge on Wednesday sentenced the teen, who pleaded guilty in January to first-degree murder in the April 2014 killing of 14-year-old Endia Martin. She also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder for wounding the girl she went to fight that day.

The convicted teen was 14 years old when the shooting happened and isn't being named because she was charged as a juvenile.

She will be expected to complete a mandatory sentence of at least five years in custody and can't be held beyond her 21st birthday. She has been in custody since her arrest.

The defendant's uncle was also convicted of first-degree murder because he gave her the gun right before the fight. He was sentenced to 100 years in prison.

___

12:30 a.m.

A Chicago teenager is set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.

Among the reasons the case drew widespread attention was because the defendant's uncle gave her the gun right before the fight.

The teen was 14 years old at the time and isn't being named because she was charged as a juvenile. She pleaded guilty in January to first-degree murder in the April 2014 killing of 14-year-old Endia Martin and attempted first-degree murder in the wounding of the girl she went to fight that day.

She faces a mandatory sentence of at least five years in custody and can't be held beyond her 21st birthday.

Her uncle was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 100 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

