Rights group worried about immigrants dying in custody

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

Ivanka Trump, self-styled "force for good" in the administration, out of sight amid immigration crisis.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns...

The death of a Vietnamese man under hospitalization after falling ill in custody in Arizona is bringing new attention to conditions for jailed immigrants just as the Trump administration moves to detain more people as it separates parents from children.

(Arizona Department of Corrections/via AP). In this undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Huy Chi Tran. Tran died June 12, 2018 at Banner Medical Center in Casa Grande, Ariz., where he was sent June 5 from nearby Eloy D...

Chicago teenager set to be sentenced for killing another girl during a 2014 street fight that started as a Facebook feud over a boy.

(Jessica Koscielniak/Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-y...

The U.S. Forest Service is proposing changes to sage grouse protections in six Western states by eliminating special designations for crucial habitat as well as keeping areas open for mining.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

2 airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...

A group of scientists says China' decision to stop accepting plastic waste from other countries is causing plastic to stockpile around the globe, and wealthy countries need to find new solutions.

By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Huy Chi Tran was awaiting deportation at an immigrant detention center in Arizona when he was found unresponsive. A week later, he was dead.

Initially rushed to a medical center, the 47-year-old Vietnamese man died after being hospitalized for a week. He was the seventh person to die in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody during the current year that began Oct. 1.

The cause of Tran's death last week remains under investigation, but his case brings new attention to conditions for immigrants jailed in the United States as the Trump administration moves to detain more, including children separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy.

It also comes as Human Rights Watch releases a report Wednesday about the medical care some immigrants received before dying in custody.

"When you amp up the number of people in places like this, more people will die," said Nashville-based immigration attorney Andrew Free, who represents the families of three people who perished in ICE custody in recent years.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) takes very seriously the health, safety and welfare of those in our care, including those who come into ICE custody with prior medical conditions or who have never before received appropriate medical care," the agency said Wednesday in response to the report. "Any death that happens in ICE custody is a cause for concern."

"ICE is committed to ensuring that everyone in our custody receives timely access to medical services and treatment," it added.

Tran died June 12 at Banner Medical Center in Casa Grande, where he arrived June 5 from the nearby Eloy Detention Center. Tran was awaiting deportation after serving time for aggravated assault.

In reporting Tran's death last week, ICE said it spends more than $180 million annually for detainees' medical care, including a full screening when they arrive.

In another recent case, a Honduran man who entered the U.S. illegally killed himself in a Texas jail despite guards checking on him every half-hour and a camera in his padded cell, authorities have said. Marco Antonio Munoz, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell on May 13, a day after being jailed.

The Washington Post , citing unnamed border agents with detailed knowledge of what occurred, has reported that Munoz entered the country with his wife and their 3-year-old son, and that he became enraged and had to be restrained when agents said the family would be separated.

Human Rights Watch, a nongovernmental group in New York that researches rights worldwide, expressed concern that the ever-burgeoning network of U.S. immigration detention facilities could make it harder to meet detainees' medical and mental health needs.

With a daily average of nearly 40,500 people held by ICE this fiscal year, the Trump administration now wants Congress to allocate $2.7 billion for fiscal year 2019 to jail a daily average of 52,000 people in the U.S. illegally.

Senior researcher Clara Long called Tran's death "worrying."

"Though we don't know the details of Mr. Tran's treatment, our report shows that all too often inadequate care contributes or leads to deaths in detention, with several of these over the years in the Eloy Detention Center," Long said.

For its report, Human Rights Watch had physicians with expertise in correctional health examine the official ICE death reviews of 15 detainees who died between December 2015 and April 2017. The doctors raised questions in eight cases about ICE's ability to address serious medical care deficiencies.

Dr. Marc Stern, former health services director for Washington State's Department of Corrections, analyzed ICE's formal reviews for all 15 of those detainees who died. He has investigated medical care in ICE facilities for the Department of Homeland Security in the past.

Other medical experts consulted included Dr. Robert Cohen, past director of health services on Rikers Island, and Dr. Palav Babaria, chief administrative officer of Ambulatory Services at Alameda Health System in Oakland, California.

The report mentioned several other in-custody deaths, including that of Panamanian-born JuanCarlo Jimenez-Joseph, a 27-year-old who lived most of his life in the U.S. before taking his life May 15, 2017 in the CoreCivic Stewart Detention Center (SDC) in Georgia.

His sister Karina Kelly, of Kansas City, said her brother was held in solitary confinement for 20 days despite a history of schizophrenia. "We never thought our brother would pass in a place like that," she said.

The report also mentioned Raquel Calderon de Hidalgo, who died 18 months ago after falling ill at the Eloy Detention Center. CoreCivic, which operates the facility, said it "does not provide medical or mental health care services or staffing at the Eloy Detention Center" and said the federal government is "solely responsible for providing, contracting, staffing and oversight of any medical and mental health services at Eloy."

Calderon was awaiting deportation to Guatemala in November 2016 when she suffered seizures and was taken to a local hospital where she died. An autopsy found she died from a blood clot from a leg injury suffered while crossing the desert into the U.S.

Dr. Babaria noted delays in Calderon's care, saying if she were seen earlier a "different outcome might have happened."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.