Body of child washed ashore identified, mother arrested

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border

Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

Ivanka Trump, self-styled "force for good" in the administration, out of sight amid immigration crisis.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington.

Corey Lewandowski doubles down on 'wah wah' comment on girl with Down's Syndrome.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns...

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

Texas authorities have identified a dead child found washed ashore in South Texas eight months ago and accused the child's mother and her girlfriend of dumping his body.

The American Civil Liberty Union's Vermont chapter has asked Republican Gov. Phil Scott to stop deleting critical posts and blocking constituents on Facebook, but his office says it is simply trying to encourage civil dialogue.

Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.

Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is now the face of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen listens to President Donald Trump address members of the media before Trump signs an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval ...

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

2 airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

By RYAN TARINELLI

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Texas authorities have identified the body of a child found washed ashore in Southeast Texas last year, and accused his mother and her girlfriend of dumping his body.

Galveston police on Wednesday identified the body as 4-year-old Jayden Alexander Lopez. His body was found eight months ago, and authorities named the child "Little Jacob."

Police also announced his mother, Rebecca Rivera, and her girlfriend Dania Amezquita-Gomez have been arrested. Police say both are charged with fabricating or tampering with physical evidence.

Jail records did not list attorneys for either woman. Investigators say they're trying to determine whether the mother was connected to her son's death.

Investigators made the unusual move of releasing a photo of the face of the dead boy earlier this year, hoping it would generate new leads about his identity. Authorities had previously released a sketch of the child with a phone number to call with tips.

Police on Wednesday said tips led to a possible name for the boy and a DNA comparison led to the positive identification.

A statement from the Galveston Police Department said Rivera and Amezquita-Gomez had knowledge of the child's death and were there when his body was left at the beach.

At the press conference announcing the arrests, Galveston police chief Vernon Hale said the two went to Galveston and dumped his body.

Police did not release specific details of how they know the two dumped his body.

Bryan Gaines, a supervisory senior resident agent with the FBI, called the crime "appalling" at a press conference Wednesday announcing the arrests.

"No one reported Jayden as missing. No one was looking for Jayden. Jayden had no advocate other than us," he said. "Someone took a beautiful, innocent child and discarded him in the ocean as if he was a piece of trash."

