News: Crime

Multiple Arrests Made At 'Party House' In Rogers County

Top: Mario Wamego (left), Lori Reumnd (center), Bradyn Remund (right). Bottom: Ryan Woods (left), Daniel Cowan (center), Trenton Basks (right). [Rogers County Jail] Top: Mario Wamego (left), Lori Reumnd (center), Bradyn Remund (right). Bottom: Ryan Woods (left), Daniel Cowan (center), Trenton Basks (right). [Rogers County Jail]
Image courtesy Rogers County Sheriff's Office. Image courtesy Rogers County Sheriff's Office.
Image courtesy Rogers County Sheriff's Office. Image courtesy Rogers County Sheriff's Office.
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Six people were arrested at a home described as a “party house” for teens in Rogers County.

On June 19, 2018, around 9:40 p.m., the Rogers County Thug Task Force, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant on a home in the 16700 block of South 4180 Road in reference of the distribution of drugs.

Investigators said they received several tips on the home.

Through surveillance of the home, law enforcement said they learned multiple people were distributing a large amount of high-grade marijuana from a home less than 250 feet from a school.

Investigators were able to get enough probable cause to search the home and found 170 grams of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia hidden in a child’s bed under the covers, which they said was occupied by a child.

They also found over 30 items of paraphernalia and smaller amounts of marijuana in different rooms and travel trailers. Investigators said all were accessible by children.

Investigators said there were four children in the house.

Braydn Remund, Trenton Basks, Ryan Woods and Daniel Cowan were arrested, along with Lori Remund and Mario Wamago.

A news release says Remund and Wamago were arrested on complaints of possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are kept, contributing to a minor, social hosting and four counts of child neglect.

Investigators said two children in the home were foster children and were removed from the home. Two other children belonged to Remund and were placed with other family, pending a DHS investigation.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
