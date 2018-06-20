AP Sources: Michigan State counsel gets $1.2M, even if fired

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

The American Civil Liberty Union's Vermont chapter has asked Republican Gov. Phil Scott to stop deleting critical posts and blocking constituents on Facebook, but his office says it is simply trying to encourage civil dialogue.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

Texas authorities have identified a dead child found washed ashore in South Texas eight months ago and accused the child's mother and her girlfriend of dumping his body.

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is now the face of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.

By LARRY LAGE and DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press Writers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University's new general counsel, appointed in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, would make nearly $1.3 million over three years even if he were fired for cause before his contract ends, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The officials disclosed the provision on the condition of anonymity because the school had not announced the terms of Robert Young's pending employment contract. It is expected to be considered by the board of trustees at a public meeting Friday.

Michigan State interim President John Engler named Young in May to replace acting general counsel Kristine Zayko, after Young helped to negotiate a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who alleged sexual abuse at the hands of former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar. Zayko announced her intent to retire and return to private practice.

Engler had appointed Zayko, the university's former deputy general counsel, in March after long-time general counsel Bob Noto announced his retirement in February. A month before Noto's announcement, a trustee had called for his resignation amid the Nassar fallout.

Noto walked away with six months of his $403,100 annual salary and a $234,110 payment for 151 unused vacation days, according to the Detroit Free Press. Zayko later came under criticism from two trustees for not telling the eight-member board about a 2014 investigation of Nassar and complaints in 2005 about William Strampel, the former dean of the school's College of Osteopathic Medicine who is now facing criminal charges.

Young, whom Engler appointed to the state Supreme Court when he was the state's Republican governor and who served as a justice for 18 years, most recently was picked by Engler to coordinate multiple investigations and lawsuits against Michigan State.

Under the proposed three-year contract - which has not been released publicly - Young would make $425,000 a year plus benefits. He would collect the entire $1.275 million if he were dismissed for cause, the officials said.

There is no such provision in the contract for Engler, who is facing pressure to resign after sending emails to another university official criticizing lawyers for Nassar's sexual assault victims and suggesting the first woman to go public with her accusations was probably getting a "kickback" from her attorney. Engler could be terminated for cause, and the school would have no other obligation to him other than accrued salary.

A message seeking comment on Young's pending contract was left with a university spokeswoman.

___

Lage reported from Ann Arbor, Mich.

