Mormons post questions asked during youth interviews

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...

Nevada will carry out its first execution in 12 years using a never-before-tried combination of drugs that drew a court challenge over concerns that a convicted murderer could suffer during the lethal injection.

Nevada will carry out its first execution in 12 years using a never-before-tried combination of drugs that drew a court challenge over concerns that a convicted murderer could suffer during the lethal injection.

(AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Veg...

(AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Veg...

Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

Prosecutors are expected to make their case against a Southern California couple accused of starving and shackling some of their 13 children.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is backing off its plan to label pure natural products like maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is backing off its plan to label pure natural products like maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.

ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

The Mormon church is for the first time posting the list of questions lay leaders are supposed to ask youth during closed door, one-on-one interviews that have come under scrutiny for sexual questions that sometimes arise.

The Mormon church is for the first time posting the list of questions lay leaders are supposed to ask youth during closed door, one-on-one interviews that have come under scrutiny for sexual questions that...

In an outpouring of concern prompted by images and audio of children crying for their parents, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are donating to nonprofit organizations to help families separated at the Mexico border.

In an outpouring of concern prompted by images and audio of children crying for their parents, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are donating to nonprofit organizations to help families separated at the...

(Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Amanda and Leighlou Reece hold up a protest sign as hundreds of Wilmington residents protest the Trump Administration's family separation policies during a Keep Families Together Rally outside of Rep. David Rouzer's ...

(Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Amanda and Leighlou Reece hold up a protest sign as hundreds of Wilmington residents protest the Trump Administration's family separation policies during a Keep Families Together Rally outside of Rep. David Rouzer's ...

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

Airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

Airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters after being taken from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

By BRADY McCOMBS

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Mormon church for the first time Wednesday posted the list of questions lay leaders are supposed to ask youth during closed door, one-on-one interviews that have come under scrutiny because sexual questions sometimes arise.

Only one of the questions seems directed at finding out about a young Mormon's sex life: "Do you live the law of chastity?"

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted the 13 questions that were previously only sent to local leaders along with updated guidelines and a letter from church President Russell M. Nelson encouraging the leaders to share the questions with children and parents before the interviews.

Mormons are taught under that code not to have sex before marriage, engage in passionate kissing, touch another person's private parts or arouse "emotions in your own body" that are supposed to be reserved for marriage.

Homosexual relations also are forbidden even if a person is married or in a relationship.

In the updated guidelines about the interviews, leaders are told to ensure that "discussions about moral cleanliness do not encourage curiosity or experimentation."

The religion changed its policy earlier this year to allow children to bring a parent or adult with them to the interviews after a group of Mormons and ex-Mormons demanded an end to the one-on-one interviews and a prohibition on all sexual questions.

Parents were only allowed in a hallway or adjacent room under old rules. Youth can still go in alone if they choose.

The group welcomed the change, but said it didn't go far enough to keep children safe. About 1,000 people marched to the church's headquarters in Salt Lake City in March to deliver petitions demanding an end to the so-called "worthiness" meetings that they argue can lead to unhealthy shaming of youth.

Adults have recalled being asked detailed questions about their sexual activity or being punished after acknowledging masturbation.

Sam Young, a Mormon father from Houston who is leading the campaign, said the guidelines and instruction to share them with parents and children is encouraging, but still missing are clear instructions for leaders not to ask sexually explicit questions.

The chastity question seems innocent enough, but still introduces the topic of sex into the conversation and opens the door for inappropriate conversations, Young said.

"If that's the only question they asked, that would be an improvement, but nowhere in there does it say to stop after the question," Young said.

Church officials say the interviews allow bishops to get to know youth better and determine their religious habits and obedience to God. They usually happen twice a year starting at age 12. The bishops are instructed how to handle the meetings and swear to keep the conversations confidential.

Nelson said in his letter that the interviews help young Mormons "become disciples of the savior, repent of transgressions, and live the gospel of Jesus Christ."

The rest of the questions relate to the strength of a person's faith and adherence to the religion's health and spiritual guidelines. Only one question has been recently altered; a simplification of an inquiry about whether youth support anyone who opposes Mormon teachings, church officials said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.