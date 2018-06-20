Nielsen's career forever linked to family border separations
WASHINGTON (AP) - Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has become the face of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border, even after helping to orchestrate the executive order that would reverse it.
Earlier this week, Nielsen had skewed the facts at a combative news conference on the issue. And she was heckled by protesters shouting "Shame!" after she convened a "working dinner" at a Mexican restaurant.
People who know Nielsen say she wasn't 100 percent behind the idea of the new policy, but that the administration was also caught off guard by the public blowback on separating kids from their families.
