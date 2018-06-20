Nielsen's career forever linked to family border separations

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump's presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Towns...

The American Civil Liberty Union's Vermont chapter has asked Republican Gov. Phil Scott to stop deleting critical posts and blocking constituents on Facebook, but his office says it is simply trying to encourage civil dialogue.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks.

American Airlines says it has asked the US not to use its flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their parents.

2 airlines ask US not to put migrant children on flights

Texas authorities have identified a dead child found washed ashore in South Texas eight months ago and accused the child's mother and her girlfriend of dumping his body.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...

Ivanka Trump, self-styled "force for good" in the administration, out of sight amid immigration crisis.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Ivanka Trump listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington.

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...

Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is now the face of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen listens to President Donald Trump address members of the media before Trump signs an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval ...

Two people familiar with the situation say Michigan State's appointed general counsel Robert Young will make $1.275 million over three years even if he is fired for cause if the school's board approves his contract.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, center, walks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, after attending a meeting with President Donald Trump and members of the GOP leadership, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

By ANNE FLAHERTY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has become the face of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border, even after helping to orchestrate the executive order that would reverse it.

Earlier this week, Nielsen had skewed the facts at a combative news conference on the issue. And she was heckled by protesters shouting "Shame!" after she convened a "working dinner" at a Mexican restaurant.

People who know Nielsen say she wasn't 100 percent behind the idea of the new policy, but that the administration was also caught off guard by the public blowback on separating kids from their families.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.