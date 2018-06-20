Firefighter Injured In Gas Line Explosion Condition Improving

City Officials report that the firefighter injured in a gas line explosion is still recovering and has been moved from the Intensive Care Unit to a regular room.

Captain Greg Delozier was injured June 14th when the Tulsa Housing Authority said they were trying to install a surveillance camera and a contractor hit an unmarked gas line. ONG and the fire department came to patch the gas line, and in the process, something sparked a fire and an explosion followed.

Captain Delozier was transported to Hillcrest Medical with significant burn injuries. The staff at the Hillcrest Burn Center say they are pleased with his progress and believe he could be released soon.

No official declaration has been made as to what caused the explosion.