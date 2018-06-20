Firefighter Injured In Gas Line Explosion Condition Improving - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Firefighter Injured In Gas Line Explosion Condition Improving

TULSA, Oklahoma -

City Officials report that the firefighter injured in a gas line explosion is still recovering and has been moved from the Intensive Care Unit to a regular room.

06/14/2018: Related Story Tulsa Gas Line Fire Injures Firefighter, ONG Employees

Captain Greg Delozier was injured June 14th  when the Tulsa Housing Authority said they were trying to install a surveillance camera and a contractor hit an unmarked gas line. ONG and the fire department came to patch the gas line, and in the process, something sparked a fire and an explosion followed. 

Captain Delozier was transported to Hillcrest Medical with significant burn injuries. The staff at the Hillcrest Burn Center say they are pleased with his progress and believe he could be released soon.

06/15/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Firefighter Suffers 'Significant' Burns After Natural Gas Line Explosion

No official declaration has been made as to what caused the explosion.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
