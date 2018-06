Weber’s on South Peoria is celebrating its 85th anniversary Wednesday with 85 cent hamburgers.

85 years of hamburgers and root beer. It’s the family business.

“My great grandfather started in 1933 and I took it over 41 years ago,” said owner Rick Bilby.

Bilby is the fourth generation. His daughter, Michelle, is generation number five.

The promise of 85 cent burgers has brought out the fans.

Folks started lining up both in their cars and on foo well before Weber’s opened at 11 a.m. and most said they’d wait as long as it took.

The line stretched for blocks on South Peoria.

“What’s made it fun is the customers,” said Bilby. “We’ve gotten to know the customers over the years.”

It’s a mutual admiration – they love the customers and the customers love the burgers and the root beer.