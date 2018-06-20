Bomb squad investigates possible device in southern Oklahoma

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (AP) - An Interstate 35 exit ramp in southern Oklahoma has been closed while the state Highway Patrol's bomb squad investigates a possible explosive device.

Department of Transportation spokeswoman Lisa Shearer-Salim says a northbound ramp near Pauls Valley, about 70 miles south of Oklahoma City, was closed Wednesday afternoon.

The patrol says it was asked to investigate after state transportation workers discovered what looked like an explosive device shortly before 4 p.m. The patrol says it also is assisting with diverting traffic away from the exit.

Shearer-Salim says there was no immediate determination of whether the object was dangerous.

She says it was also not immediately clear how long the exit ramp would remain closed.

Officials say traffic can exit about a mile away from the closed ramp as a detour.

