Man Thrown Out Of SQ 788 Forum Suing Rogers County Sheriff

Man Thrown Out Of SQ 788 Forum Suing Rogers County Sheriff

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton is now being sued by a man he threw out of a forum on State Question 788.

06/19/2018 Related Story: Sheriff Forces Medical Marijuana Supporter Out Of Rogers County Forum

Cellphone video shows Walton grabbing Chip Paul by the neck and forcing him out of the meeting.

Walton said he believed Paul was part of an organized protest and that he was just trying to get control of the forum. Walton said grabbing Paul by the neck was the least aggressive way to remove him.

Paul is suing Walton for assault, battery, and illegal seizure.

0620/2018 Related Story: ACLU Reacts To Rogers Co. Sheriff Action At State Question Forum

