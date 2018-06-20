Former Teacher’s Aide Accused Of Child Sex Crimes

Court documents filed Wednesday outline disturbing allegations against a woman in the small community of Covington.

Jeri Ann Griffin, 40, worked at the school as a teacher's aide. She resigned June 11th and in an interview with a Garfield County Sheriff's investigator the next day, she confessed to committing sex crimes with a student off campus.

According to an affidavit, she said after drinking with an 18-year-old student at her house, they had sex.

She also reportedly spoke of more occasions where the two had inappropriate contact.

Other interviewees told detectives she also drank with another student, who was 15 years old, at her house and tried kissing the boy twice.

The Superintendent of Covington-Douglas Public Schools provided the following statement:

“While an initial report of alcohol being provided to students by a paraprofessional at an off campus party was being investigated, Covington-Douglas Public Schools superintendent was informed on Tuesday, June 5th at 10:15 pm, that the same paraprofessional, participated in inappropriate behavior with a male students at a location off campus. Following the notification and over the next few hours, the superintendent communicated with the parent of the student and confirmed the incident. Early on Wednesday morning, the superintendent notified the Garfield County Sheriff. The paraprofessional, Jeri Ann Griffin, CDPS employee works as a paraprofessional in the Pre-K program and the 2nd grade classroom. She has been employed with CDPS for approximately two and a half years and she was considered to be a good employee. “We are truly shocked and devastated to find out that one of our employees has apparently taken advantage of some of out students," said Darren Sharp, Superintendent of Covington-Douglas Public Schools. "Our district prides itself on professionalism and making sure the safety of our students is our number one priority," said Sharp. "We will continue to work and support our law enforcement partners in seeking justice" noted Sharp. "We will also be evaluating our processes to make sure that we did not miss something that would have given us even a hint this was possible."

The Acting Sheriff in Garfield County said there are still more interviews to be done and the investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, this is his message for concerned parents.

“Talk to your kids. Talk to them daily after school. Ask them how their day went. See if something out of the ordinary pops up,” he told News 9.

Griffin is out on bond and is not to have contact with either boy.

The following charges were filed against her:

Rape – second degree – felony

Sodomy – felony

Lewd of indecent proposals to child under 16 – felony

Furnish alcoholic beverage to minor - misdemeanor

News 9 knocked at her listed address Wednesday afternoon but no one came to the door.