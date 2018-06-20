6-Year-Old Girl Walks Again After Car Crash

A little girl is back on her feet again after a tragic car crash in March killed her twin sister.

The doctors told Jazzmynn's parents she may never walk again but now she's up and running proving to the world that miracles do happen. Dustin Meeks says this father's day was more difficult than most.

"I wished Darcy was here but at least God left Jazzmynn," said Dustin

His 6-year-old daughter Darcy died in a tragic car crash in March. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a pickup full of teenage boys collided with the minivan that Darcy and Jazzmynn Meeks were riding in. Dustin and his wife Brooke say before that fateful day Darcy told them she'd be an angel soon.

"I feel like God was preparing her to prepare us," said Brooke Meeks.

But the Meeks say God performed a miracle saving Jazzmynn Darcy's twin sister.

"We at first didn't know if Jazzmynn would make it through the night. They thought we were going to lose both of them," said Dustin

Dustin says Jazzmynn had a broken arm, a traumatic brain injury, and a skull fracture.

"They said she'd never talk and walk and be a vegetable for the rest of her life," said Dustin.

But a little more than a month ago, Jazzmynn started walking little by little.

"We just really hang on to that. The fact that we still have her,” said Brooke.

Dustin tells me he has a message for the boys in that pickup truck: he says he forgives them, and he's blessed that he still has Jazzmynn. If you'd like to donate to Jazzmynn's go fund me page click here.