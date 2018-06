Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say broke into the Woody Guthrie Museum.

According to police, he stole the donation container and a harmonica. Police have not provided information on how much money was taken at this time but were able to provide surveillance footage of the burglar. He is shown wearing a lime green shirt and red socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime-Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677)