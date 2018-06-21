Prosecutor: Abused kids upbringing like 'Lord of the Flies'

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

A pilot on a Saudi Arabian royal family jet that landed in Maine was arrested on a warrant for theft out of Florida.

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...

AP Explains: US has split up families and detained children throughout its history.

(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this March 30, 1942 file photo, Cpl. George Bushy, left, a member of the military guard which supervised the departure of 237 Japanese people for California, holds the youngest child of Shigeho Kitamoto, center, as she and he...

AP Explains: US has split up families throughout its history

The American Civil Liberty Union's Vermont chapter has asked Republican Gov. Phil Scott to stop deleting critical posts and blocking constituents on Facebook, but his office says it is simply trying to encourage civil dialogue.

ABC News apologized for a graphic that aired on Wednesday, mistakenly saying that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had pled guilty to manslaughter charges.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Paul Manafort, right, arrives at federal court accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

In an outpouring of concern prompted by images and audio of children crying for their parents, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are donating to nonprofit organizations to help families separated at the Mexico border.

(Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Amanda and Leighlou Reece hold up a protest sign as hundreds of Wilmington residents protest the Trump Administration's family separation policies during a Keep Families Together Rally outside of Rep. David Rouzer's ...

Die-hard Trump supporters remained steadfast, even as heart-rending photos of children held in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage among Democrats and Republicans alike.

APNewsBreak: Schools where late doctor claimed ties are mum on any connections as Ohio State investigates sex abuse claim.

(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...

Trump got in the first jabs; now the world is punching back as trade brawl spreads.

(Chinatopix via AP). FILE - In this April 8, 2018 file photo, a container is loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China has accused the United States on Thursday, June 21, 2018, of using pressure tactics and ...

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME OF DAVID TURPIN'S ATTORNEY TO LOWE, INSTEAD OF WEBB - Louise Turpin, left, with her attorney Jeff Moore, and her husband, David Turpin, center, with his attorney Allison Lowe, right,...

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, talks to her attorney Jeff Moore during a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. Turpin and her husband David Tuprin have pleaded not...

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). David Turpin, center, appears for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. Turpin and his spouse Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to child abuse, tor...

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, defendant Louise Anna Turpin, second left, talks with an investigator as her husband David Allen Turpin, right, looks on during a court appearance in River...

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The abuse started in Texas with the children being slapped, hit and thrown around the house, a prosecutor said Thursday.

It escalated to beatings with a belt, then the buckle-end of the strap and then a wooden paddle or oar. When that failed, the children of David and Louise Turpin were caged, Deputy District Attorney Kevin Beecham said.

A California judge said Thursday he didn't even need to consider the evidence from outside his jurisdiction to order the couple to stand trial because abuse and horrific conditions continued when the family moved to Riverside County.

Superior Court Judge Bernard Schwartz found probable cause that David and Louise Turpin abused and tortured 12 of their 13 children for years, tossing only a single charge of child endangerment involving their 2-year-old daughter out of more than four dozen other counts.

"There was an infliction of extreme pain and suffering on these children," said Schwartz, who noted that malnutrition was so severe that at least two of the daughters would be unable to bear children.

The Turpins have pleaded not guilty and are jailed on $12 million bail. The case was continued until Aug. 3.

The two were arrested in January when their 17-year-old daughter climbed out a window and used an old cellphone to call police and report years of abuse, neglect and living in squalor. She said two little sisters, who were shackled to their beds, had been crying at night and wanted her to call for help.

When officers arrived at what appeared like a neatly kept house in a Perris subdivision some 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, they discovered a horrific scene.

Two girls, 11 and 14, had hastily been removed from their bonds, but a 22-year-old son remained chained to a bed. The children ages 2 to 29 were mostly pale and severely underweight, they hadn't bathed for months and the house reeked of human waste.

The abuse began in Texas and it continued when they moved to California in 2010, investigators testified.

A lawyer for David Turpin, who argued that several counts be thrown out for lack of evidence, asked the judge to disregard the testimony about Texas because it was inflammatory and would prevent his client from getting a fair hearing.

"Once you've heard it, it's difficult to forget it," attorney David Macher said. "Our horror at the suffering of children presents a risk today in this courtroom. ... It can overcome our ability to reason."

Beecham said the evidence from Texas was relevant because it showed how the scheme to abuse the children had begun and mirrored what unfolded in California.

The abuse instilled such fear and obedience that the older children disciplined their younger siblings and even caged them after the parents largely abandoned them in a double-wide trailer for several years in Texas.

"I imagine this is a 'Lord of the Flies' analogy where the children are left to fend for themselves during the most tender years of their lives," Beecham said.

While defense lawyers are likely to renew their effort to bar the Texas evidence from trial, Schwartz said he found it "extraordinarily relevant" for the purpose of the preliminary hearing.

But there was a "plethora of evidence" from the past several years in California alone to hold the couple on the charges, Schwartz said.

The children were kept in such isolation that the 17-year-old didn't know her address when she called for help. Despite the parents filing reports with the state that they home-schooled their children, the oldest child had only completed the third grade and a 12-year-old couldn't recite the full alphabet.

Schwartz said he found it astounding that the children had never seen a dentist and only one of the children appeared to have gone to a doctor after fracturing a jaw.

The parents allegedly deprived their children of toys and games or being able to play with other kids. That left the older children in a state of dependence even once they became adults, the judge noted.

The children were hospitalized after they were rescued and have since been released. Social workers have not revealed where they're staying or how they're doing.

As their parents arrived at the courthouse for the last day of the two-day hearing, their seven adult children were in an adjacent courthouse for a closed-door guardianship proceeding.

Jack Osborn, a lawyer for the adult children, said no decision was reached on appointing Riverside County as their long-term guardian. Bailiffs cleared the hallway after the appearance for the privacy of the children who could be seen from a distance in silhouette as they were ushered out of view.

___

Associated Press journalists Amy Taxin in Riverside and Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.