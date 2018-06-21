Traveling War Memorial Stops In Muskogee

A special traveling exhibit honoring the sacrifices of US soldiers is now open at the Muskogee War Memorial Park.

It's called "Remembering Our Fallen," and includes photos of every service man and woman who has died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Muskogee War Memorial Park is the home of the USS Batfish.

The exhibit is free and will be at the park at 3500 Batfish Road through Sunday, June 24th.