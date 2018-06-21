Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...

Trump supporters steadfast even as photos of children in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage.

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...

Police body-camera videos from the night of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip show the chaos and confusion officers faced as waves of wounded and fleeing concert-goers sought help.

(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...

In an outpouring of concern prompted by images and audio of children crying for their parents, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are donating to nonprofit organizations to help families separated at the Mexico border.

(Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Amanda and Leighlou Reece hold up a protest sign as hundreds of Wilmington residents protest the Trump Administration's family separation policies during a Keep Families Together Rally outside of Rep. David Rouzer's ...

With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, a Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during a 4/20 protest in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a natio...

Legal pot will roll out differently in Canada than in US

A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...

A U.S. judge appeared skeptical of some of the Trump administration's key arguments for seeking to block three California laws intended to protect immigrants, questioning the scope of federal power over immigration during a lengthy court hearing.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). More than 100 protestors demonstrated outside the federal courthouse where a federal judge will hear arguments over the U.S. Justice Department's request to block three California laws that extend protections to people in t...

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Now that the world's leading public health group says too much Minecraft can be an addiction, could overindulging in chocolate, exercise, even sex, be next?

The short answer is probably not.

The new "gaming disorder" classification from the World Health Organization revives a debate in the medical community about whether behaviors can cause the same kind of addictive illness as drugs.

The strictest definition of addiction refers to a disease resulting from changes in brain chemistry caused by compulsive use of drugs or alcohol. The definition includes excessive use that damages health, relationships, jobs and other parts of normal life. Brain research supports that definition, and some imaging studies have suggested that excessive gaming might affect the brain in similar ways.

Under a looser definition, addiction is considered "a disease of extreme behavior. Any behavior carried to extreme that consumes you and keeps you from doing what you should be doing becomes an addiction as far as life is concerned," said Dr. Walter Ling, a UCLA psychiatrist.

In its widely used manual for diagnosing mental illness, the American Psychiatric Association calls excessive video gaming a "condition" but not a formal diagnosis or disease, and says more research is needed to determine if it qualifies as an addiction.

DRUGS AND THE BRAIN

Certain drugs including opioids and alcohol can over-activate the brain's reward circuit. That's the system that under normal circumstances is activated when people engage in "behaviors conducive to survival" including eating and drinking water when thirsty, explained Dr. Andrew Saxon, chairman of the association's addiction psychiatry council. The brain chemical dopamine regulates these behaviors, but narcotic drugs can flood the brain with dopamine, encouraging repeated use and making drug use more rewarding that healthy behaviors, Saxon said. Eventually increasing amounts are needed to get the same effect, and brain changes lead to an inability to control use.

WHAT ABOUT OTHER SUBSTANCES?

Caffeine is a stimulant and also activates the brain's reward system, but to a much lesser degree than addictive drugs. The "reward" can make people feel more alert, and frequent users can develop mild withdrawal symptoms when they stop, including headaches and tiredness. Caffeine-containing chocolate may produce similar effects. Neither substance causes the kinds of life problems found in drug addiction, although some coffee drinkers develop a tolerance to caffeine and need to drink more to get the same "buzz" or sense of alertness.

The World Health Organization recognizes caffeine "dependence" as a disorder; the American Psychiatric Association does not and says more research is needed.

"The term 'addiction' is tossed around pretty commonly, like 'chocoholic' or saying you're addicted to reality TV," said Dr. Ellen Selkie, a University of Michigan physician who studies teens' use of digital technology. But addiction means an inability to control use "to the point where you're failing at life," she said.

WHAT ABOUT BEHAVIOR?

The only behavior classified as an addiction in the American Psychiatric Association's diagnostic manual is compulsive gambling. To be diagnosed, gamblers must have several symptoms including repeatedly gambling increasing amounts of money, lying to hide gambling activity, feeling irritable or restless when trying to stop, and losing jobs or relationships because of gambling. Research suggests excessive gambling can affect the brain in ways similar to addictive drugs. Since the diagnostic manual was last updated, in 2013, studies have bolstered evidence that excessive video gaming may do the same thing, and some experts speculate that it may be added to the next update.

The manual doesn't include sex addiction because there's little evidence that compulsive sexual behavior has similar effects on the brain.

Many excessive gamblers, gamers and sex "addicts" have other psychiatric conditions, including anxiety, attention deficit disorder and depression, and some mental health specialists believe their compulsive behaviors are merely symptoms of those diseases rather than separate addictions.

DOES THE TERM MATTER?

The World Health Organization's decision to classify excessive video gaming as an addiction means "gaming disorder" will be added to this year's update to the organization's International Classification of Diseases. Doctors worldwide use that document to diagnose physical and mental illnesses. Insurers, including Medicaid and Medicare, use billing codes listed there to make coverage decisions. The American Psychiatric Association's manual is widely used for defining and diagnosing mental disorders. If conditions aren't listed in these documents, insurance coverage for treatment is unlikely.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner on Twitter at @LindseyTanner. Her work can be found here.

___

This Associated Press series was produced in partnership with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.