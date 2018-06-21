Tulsa Police ID Stolen Credit Card Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police ID Stolen Credit Card Suspect

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have identified a suspect in stolen credit card case News On 6 told you about on Tuesday, June 19th.

6/19/2018 Related Story: Police Trying To ID Woman Accused Of Credit Card Theft, Charging Around $65,000

Detectives say they're looking for Natalyn Estacio.  They say she is suspected of running up $60,000 in fraudulent charges in Tulsa, Owasso and Claremore during a recent visit.

Investigators say they are in the process of getting a warrant for her arrest.

