Tulsa Police ID Stolen Credit Card Suspect

Police have identified a suspect in stolen credit card case News On 6 told you about on Tuesday, June 19th.

Detectives say they're looking for Natalyn Estacio. They say she is suspected of running up $60,000 in fraudulent charges in Tulsa, Owasso and Claremore during a recent visit.

Investigators say they are in the process of getting a warrant for her arrest.