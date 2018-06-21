Judge appears skeptical of Trump suit against California

Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border

FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border

An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing Milwaukee and its police department, saying officers' use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black

In a new book, Parkland shooting survivors David and Lauren Hogg offer a gripping account of the massacre that killed 17 and a look at the grassroots March For Our Lives movement that mobilized hundreds of thousands to rally for gun reform

'Don't leave me, Mom': Woman from El Salvador describes separation from 8-year-old son after crossing border

A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin). In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 photo, immigrants awaiting deportation hearings, line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. Inside the courtroom, immigrant children who arrived on the U.S. borde...

Trump supporters steadfast even as photos of children in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage.

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...

Science Says: What makes something truly addictive

A U.S. judge appeared skeptical of some of the Trump administration's key arguments for seeking to block three California laws intended to protect immigrants, questioning the scope of federal power over immigration during a lengthy court hearing.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). More than 100 protestors demonstrated outside the federal courthouse where a federal judge will hear arguments over the U.S. Justice Department's request to block three California laws that extend protections to people in t...

Police body-camera videos from the night of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip show the chaos and confusion officers faced as waves of wounded and fleeing concert-goers sought help.

APNewsBreak: Schools where late doctor claimed ties are mum on any connections as Ohio State investigates sex abuse claim.

(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...

In an outpouring of concern prompted by images and audio of children crying for their parents, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are donating to nonprofit organizations to help families separated at the Mexico border.

(Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Amanda and Leighlou Reece hold up a protest sign as hundreds of Wilmington residents protest the Trump Administration's family separation policies during a Keep Families Together Rally outside of Rep. David Rouzer's ...

With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, a Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during a 4/20 protest in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a natio...

Legal pot will roll out differently in Canada than in US

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). State Sen. Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, speaks at demonstration outside the federal courthouse where a federal judge will hear arguments over the U.S. Justice Department's request to block three California laws that extend...

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A U.S. judge appeared skeptical of some of the Trump administration's key arguments for seeking to block three California laws intended to protect immigrants, questioning the scope of federal power over immigration during a lengthy court hearing on Wednesday.

Judge John Mendez warned at the end of the roughly five-hour session during which he pressed lawyers for both sides not to read too much into his questions, saying he sometimes played "devil's advocate."

But he told an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice he was not convinced California enacted the protections in an effort to interfere with federal immigration enforcement - potentially undercutting one of the administration's arguments.

"We're not going along anymore, we're not participating," he said about how he read the state's motives.

The hearing occurred amid scrutiny of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy against people crossing into the US illegally, resulting in the separation of more than 2,300 children from their parents since early May.

Outside the courthouse in California's capital city, scores of people protested U.S. immigration policies, some carrying signs that said "Keep Families Together" and "Family Separation is UnAmerican."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the separations but not the policy that prosecutes all adults caught crossing illegally.

California has been a leader in opposing Trump administration policies, filing more than 50 lawsuits, mostly over immigration and environmental decisions, and notching some significant court victories. The administration has fought back, sparring with the state's Democratic leaders and criticizing their so-called sanctuary policies.

It sued California over the three laws in March - a move that Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown described as "going to war."

One of the laws the U.S. is targeting requires the state to review detention facilities where immigrants are held. Another bars law enforcement from providing release dates and personal information of people in jail, and the third bars employers from allowing immigration officials on their premises unless the officials have a warrant.

California officials say their policies promote trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement. The administration says the state is allowing dangerous criminals on the street.

The federal government argues in its lawsuit that the U.S. Constitution gives it pre-eminent power to regulate immigration. State officials argue the administration is trying to assume powers that have long been understood to belong to states and cannot show that the state's policies are causing harm.

Justice Department attorney Chad Readler told Mendez that it was clear the laws were passed to obstruct federal immigration enforcement.

"I'm not that clear and that convinced," the judge responded.

Mendez, who was nominated to the bench by Republican President George W. Bush, did not rule.

Mendez asked an attorney for California, Christine Chuang, why the law on detention facility inspections was necessary and whether it discriminated against federal immigration authorities.

Chuang said the Legislature wanted to "shed some light on" a particular set of detention facilities.

Mendez also pressed Chuang about the law barring employers from allowing immigration officials on their premises unless the officials have a warrant.

"The statute really puts the employer between a rock and a hard place," he said.

Federal officials say the restriction on accessing businesses eliminates a "critical enforcement tool" to fight illegal employment.

The state has said the law explicitly authorizes compliance with inspections of employment records to make sure employees are allowed to work in the U.S.

In challenging the third state law, the administration says it needs inmate information to safely take custody of people in the country illegally who are dangerous and need to be removed.

Mendez expressed skepticism that California was required to provide inmate release dates or detain inmates at the federal government's request.

"No one has agreed with this interpretation you have put forward, not one court," the judge said. "Why am I going to be the one?"

The state has said there is no evidence the law is causing more dangerous immigrants to be freed.

California's laws, two of which went into effect in January, follow Trump's promises to ramp up deportations.

___

Thanawala reported from San Francisco. Associated Press journalist Sophia Bollag contributed to this report.

___

See AP's complete coverage of the debate over the Trump administration's policy of family separation at the border: https://apnews.com/tag/Immigration

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.