TU Football Team Visits Fans At Children's Hospital At St. Francis

TU Football Team Visits Fans At Children's Hospital At St. Francis

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The University of Tulsa's football team took a break from off season workouts Wednesday to visit patients at the Children's Hospital at St. Francis.

About a dozen of the Golden Hurricane, along with head coach Philip Montgomery, made the rounds.

"These guys are all like my sons, and for them to be able to go into a room and interact with a child, and again, bring some joy to them that day, and to watch them grow, just in the passion they have for people, that's always special," said TU Football Coach Philip Montgomery.

As excited as the kids were to see the players, the players say, the kids had a bigger impact on them.

"Just to see their courage, and like I said, resiliency, is amazing, and that impact on us, just building a culture for our team, that's things that we can take back to our whole team," said Corey Taylor.

