TU Football Team Visits Fans At Children's Hospital At St. Francis

TU softball will host top 25 ranked Cowgirls before a sold out crowd.More >>
TU softball will host top 25 ranked Cowgirls before a sold out crowd.More >>
In six days, TU football begins spring practice and the Golden Hurricane plan to improve on the struggles of last season.More >>
In six days, TU football begins spring practice and the Golden Hurricane plan to improve on the struggles of last season.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
The second half of the Texas League Season starts Tuesday night.More >>
The second half of the Texas League Season starts Tuesday night.More >>
Only one year into his tenure and OU Head Football coach Lincoln Riley may already be getting a pay raise.More >>
Only one year into his tenure and OU Head Football coach Lincoln Riley may already be getting a pay raise.More >>
What started as a simple bike club for kids in Tulsa public schools has now blossomed into a group of young cyclers getting to compete across the country including today's Tulsa Tough.More >>
What started as a simple bike club for kids in Tulsa public schools has now blossomed into a group of young cyclers getting to compete across the country including today's Tulsa Tough.More >>
Saturday marked day two of the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. Racing shifting to the News On 6 front yard here in the Brady District. Races have been going on all day with the women's pro final starting at 6:50, followed by the men's final at 7:55. There were plenty of fireworks last night in the Blue Dome Criterium. With just four laps to go in the women's pro race, a crash wiped out eight racers. Samantha Schneider avoided the crash and made a move on the final lap to take home the v...More >>
Saturday marked day two of the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough. Racing shifting to the News On 6 front yard here in the Brady District. Races have been going on all day with the women's pro final starting at 6:50, followed by the men's final at 7:55. There were plenty of fireworks last night in the Blue Dome Criterium. With just four laps to go in the women's pro race, a crash wiped out eight racers. Samantha Schneider avoided the crash and made a move on the final lap to take home the v...More >>