Owasso Car Wash Burglar Strikes Again

New photos of a man caught stealing money from an Owasso car wash. Police believe he may be connected to several Owasso burglaries, including two at the same car wash.

The owner of the Washworld Car Wash in the 8900 block of North 145th East Avenue say the thief ripped out the coin changer stealing about $75.

In the photos, the man is standing outside a red pickup breaking into the coin machine inside a wash bay. This is the second time in a week the business has been hit by the same guy.

News On 6 reported on a theft at the car wash on Monday, June 18th.

6/18/2018 Related Story: Thief Sought By Owasso Police May Have Committed Similar Crime In Tulsa

The owner say the man cost his business $10,000 to get the machines replaced and they are losing thousands in revenue because they had to close two wash bays.

If you know who he is call Owasso Police at 918-272-2244.