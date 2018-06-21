Early Voting For The June 26th Oklahoma Primary Today

Polls open across Oklahoma Thursday for early voting ahead of the Tuesday, June 26th primary election.

In Tulsa County, you can vote early in two places, downtown at the Tulsa County Election Board office at 555 North Denver Avenue and at the Hardesty Regional Library at 8316 East 93rd Street.

You can find sample ballots and polling places inside this story. #OklahomaVotes https://t.co/sug6AroykH — Dave Davis (@DaveDavisKOTV) June 21, 2018

Elsewhere in Oklahoma, you can find out where you can vote early here.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 21st and Friday, June 22nd and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, June 23rd.

On Tuesday, June 26th the polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling location and a sample ballot on Tuesday, visit the state Election Board website.