Early Voting For The June 26th Oklahoma Primary Today - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Early Voting For The June 26th Oklahoma Primary Today

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Polls open across Oklahoma Thursday for early voting ahead of the Tuesday, June 26th primary election.

In Tulsa County, you can vote early in two places, downtown at the Tulsa County Election Board office at 555 North Denver Avenue and at the Hardesty Regional Library at 8316 East 93rd Street.

Elsewhere in Oklahoma, you can find out where you can vote early here.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to  6 p.m. Thursday, June 21st and Friday, June 22nd and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, June 23rd.

On Tuesday, June 26th the polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling location and a sample ballot on Tuesday, visit the state Election Board website.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.