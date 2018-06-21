Deputies Find Over $1,000 In Meth In Sand Springs Man's Car

Deputies say a recent traffic stop in Tulsa County led to the discovery of over a $1,000 worth of meth.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Hoover of Sand Springs on Saturday, June 16th.

Deputies say Hoover has at least 20 prior convictions and when they pulled him over, deputies say he didn't even try to hid the meth.

"Deputies were out behind the vehicle and noticed an expired tag so they initiated their emergency equipment and pulled over the vehicle. While talking to the occupants of the vehicle they noticed some drug paraphernalia in plain sight and everything escalated from that point," said Deputy Justin Green.

In their arrest report, deputies say they found 22 grams of meth inside Hoover's car.

He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on numerous complaints including trafficking in meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an improper car tag and driving under revocation.