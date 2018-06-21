Stillwater Centenarian Honored With Parade Thursday

Some Stillwater residents are making sure their oldest resident has a birthday to remember today.

Myda Lewis turns 107 years young Thursday.

Her one birthday wish was to ride in a convertible during a parade in Stillwater!

Since there weren't any parades scheduled, Westhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation set up an informal parade.

Myda Lewis will ride down Main Street at 12:15 p.m. and her family would love it if you would stop and give her a wave.