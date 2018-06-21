Severe storms could strike parts of central, southern US

ATLANTA (AP) - Forecasters say much of the central and southeast U.S. will be at risk of severe storms as the weekend approaches.

The national Storm Prediction Center says two regions will be at most risk of strong to severe thunderstorms Friday. They include an area that encompasses parts of western Oklahoma, western Kansas and eastern Colorado.

Also Friday, storms could be severe in the Deep South, especially in parts of southern Arkansas; northern Louisiana; northern Mississippi, northern Alabama; and parts of Tennessee.

Forecasters say high winds and hail will be the primary threats, though some tornadoes will also be possible.

On Saturday, there's a threat of severe storms in parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas that includes the cities of Oklahoma City; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Springfield, Missouri.

