Search For Fatal Hit-And-Run Tulsa Driver Continues; Victim Identified

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police have released the name of a woman killed trying to cross Admiral Place just east of Mingo Friday night, June 15. Kimberlee Dawn Kidman, 41, was hit by a pickup driver who didn't stop, police said.

The police investigation showed Kidman had been walking on the sidewalk then stepped in the road where there wasn't a crosswalk. 

Police are looking for the driver of a white or very light colored Honda vehicle - probably a Ridgeline pickup. Records show the vehicle should have damage to the passenger side front including a missing headlight and broken grill.

It's a felony to leave the scene of a fatal crash. If you can help police track the pickup, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

