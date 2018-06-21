Mississippi man pleads guilty in killing of Catholic nuns

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

Authorities say two people blew up an ATM inside a Philadelphia business during an unsuccessful robbery attempt.

Authorities say two people blew up an ATM inside a Philadelphia business during an unsuccessful robbery attempt.

Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...

OPEC and Russia are expected to approve raising oil production, but just how much is up in the air.

OPEC and Russia are expected to approve raising oil production, but just how much is up in the air.

(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. Ministers from the Organization of the Pe...

(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. Ministers from the Organization of the Pe...

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention,...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...

Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.

(Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...

(Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). Leonard Hammonds II, of Penn Hills, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his had on his weapon during a rally in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at a protest regardin...

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2016, file photo, Rodney Earl Sanders, of Kosciusko, who is charged in the deaths of two 68-year-old nuns, Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill, says nothing as leaves the Durant Muni...

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, a photograph showing Sisters Margaret Held, left, of the School Sisters of St. Francis, and Paula Merrill, of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, sits at the entrance to the C...

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man admitted Thursday that he killed two Roman Catholic nuns, pleading guilty to murder in an agreement that avoided the death penalty, which was opposed by the women's families and their religious orders.

Rodney Earl Sanders made the pleas to two counts of murder in state court in Lexington, blocks away from where Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill had worked as nurse practitioners in a medical clinic.

Holmes County Circuit Judge Jannie Lewis gave the 48-year-old Sanders two life without parole sentences, plus 30 more years for burglary and car theft, accepting a recommendation from District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver.

Sanders stabbed to death Held and Merrill in the home they shared in nearby Durant in 2016. He also pleaded guilty Thursday to burglarizing the house and stealing Held's car. Sanders was also indicted for raping both women, but did not admit guilt on those charges Thursday.

Shackled hand and foot in a loosely fitting orange jail jumpsuit, Sanders stood at times with his arms crossed before the judge. Lewis at times had to ask him to speak up.

Sanders was a resident of Kosciusko, but had been temporarily staying in a shed across the street from the sisters in Durant. Sanders told investigators he went through the back door of the sisters' home, uninvited. Sanders said Merrill saw him first before a struggle took place with both women, an investigator testified in 2016. Court filings indicate DNA consistent with Sanders was found under the fingernails of at least one of the women. Prosecutors also say Sanders raped both women.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent LeCarus Oliver testified in 2016 that Sanders confessed, telling officers that after stabbing the women, "he washed himself up because his hands were sticky." Malone-Oliver said the state also had forensic evidence and eyewitness testimony linking Sanders to the crime.

Held was a member of the School Sisters of St. Francis, based in Milwaukee. Merrill was a member of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Kentucky.

The motive for the crime has never been clear.

"To this day, we continued to ask ourselves about Sister Paula and Sister Margaret's last hours and minutes - how, and especially why," Sister Susan Gatz, president of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, told the judge.

Both orders and the sisters' relatives have opposed the death penalty for Sanders because it contradicts Catholic teaching.

"My family is morally and ethically opposed to the death penalty, as were Paula and Margaret," said Rosemarie Merrill, Paula Merrill's sister. Rosemarie Merrill told the judge she was "relieved" that Sanders would spend the rest of his life in prison, but also said she had prayed for him and his family every day since his arrest. She and other called for Sanders to repent and try to reform his life in prison.

Relatives of Held and Merrill, as well as other members of their religious orders, filled rows of benches in the courtroom Thursday. Some clenched their eyes shut as Malone-Oliver read the charges against Sanders before he pleaded guilty.

Marie Sanders, the wife of Rodney Sanders, was one of Sanders' few friends in the courtroom.

Also among those who spoke to the court was Sister Mary Walz, one of three new Catholic sisters who have moved into Held and Merrill's house to minister in Holmes County. Walz, a social worker and a member of the Daughters of Charity, said she never met Held or Merrill, but felt like she knew them from meeting their former patients.

"They knew the sisters cared for them and took a personal interest in their well-being," Walz said. "I feel certain that their last breath, conscious or not, was a prayer of forgiveness for Rodney."

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy . Read his work at https://www.apnews.com/search/By%20Jeff%20Amy .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.