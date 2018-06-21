Truth Test: How Much Money Could Oklahoma Make From Medical Marijuana?

The Roosevelt Bridge in southern Oklahoma is closed in both directions after an accident along U.S. Highway 70, troopers said. KXII reported Thursday afternoon that a tractor-trailer went off the bridge and is submerged. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol advises travelers to avoid the area. This is a developing story.More >>
Calling Superman: St. Anthony, Idaho, needs you. A small town in east Idaho welcomed Dean Cain, who played Clark Kent in "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," into its police force on Tuesday, reports the Idaho Statesman.More >>
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center died Thursday morning, June 21.More >>
A research group at Oklahoma State's Veterinary Center has identified an exotic tick that originated in East Asia - found on a dog in Arkansas.More >>
