Ocean Resort Casino, formerly Revel, gets casino license

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

(Ohio State University via AP). This photo shows 1978 employment application information for Dr. Richard Strauss, from Ohio State University’s personnel files reviewed by The Associated Press. Strauss, who died in 2005, and is now accused of sexual mis...

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Bruce Deifik, owner of the Ocean Resort Casino, testifies before the New Jersey Casino Control Commission on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, seeking a casino license for the former Revel casino, which plans to open on June 28.

WHAT'S HAPPENING: House GOP leaders are working furiously to get reluctant Republicans on board in hopes of resolving broader immigration issues ahead of the November midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican members of Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington. From left, Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Trump, and Re...

A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...

Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 file photo, a college student plays a computer game at an Internet cafe in Seoul, South Korea. On Monday, 18, 2018, the World Health Organization said that compulsively playing video ga...

OPEC and Russia are expected to approve raising oil production, but just how much is up in the air.

(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. Ministers from the Organization of the Pe...

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office...

The Supreme Court is siding with a financial adviser known for his "Buckets of Money" retirement strategy who challenged the appointment of the administrative law judge who ruled against him in a fraud case.

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A Denver developer and New Jersey gambling regulators made a big bet Thursday on the future of Atlantic City and a casino that flopped four years ago, granting a casino license to the Ocean Resort Casino a week before it is due to reopen.

The property is the former Revel casino, the $2.4 billion pleasure palace at the north end of Atlantic City's Boardwalk. It shut down Sept. 2, 2014, after little more than two years of operation, during which it never came close to turning a profit.

But Bruce Deifik, who bought the casino for $200 million in January, is confident his management team has fixed what was wrong with Revel, including what customers repeatedly said they didn't like about it.

The casino will now allow smoking, single-night stays, offer generous player loyalty benefits, a buffet, and a reconfigured casino floor that makes it much easier to get around. It even put safety panels on either side of the vertiginous escalators that made many patrons uncomfortable.

But perhaps the biggest change is one in attitude; Revel focused on high-end customers, who never showed up in sufficient enough numbers to offset the crushing debt its original owners incurred.

Ocean Resort, by contrast, will welcome all customers.

"If you're someone betting $5 or $10, how often does someone come up to you, shake your hand, ask how your day is coming and ask if there's anything you need?" asked Frank Leone, Ocean Resort's CEO. "We are going to ensure that customers who don't get personal attention at other properties get personal attention here."

Leone said Revel deviated from casino industry best practices in many important ways, including meager or non-existent comps and discount offers. He said a player who lost $10,000 gambling at Caesars might get as much as $4,000 of that back through comps or incentives to return to the property. That same customer at Revel not only lost $10,000, but was handed a $1,000 bill for hotel and food and beverage charges, Leone said.

"It's simple economics," he said. "Milk is $3 a gallon. You can't sell it for $5.40 a gallon when everyone else is charging $3."

One of the conditions imposed by state gambling regulators is that Ocean Resort maintain at least $36 million of liquidity at all times, a condition to which the casino agreed.

Ocean Resort will offer internet gambling beginning July 1.

It is due to open at 1 p.m. on June 28, moving its opening ceremony up by two hours to accommodate a request by Gov. Phil Murphy to place the first sports bet at the casino's new sports betting lounge. Two hours earlier, Murphy will be a few hundred yards up the Boardwalk at the opening of the Hard Rock casino, which used to be the Trump Taj Mahal.

The two newly reopened casinos will restore more than 6,000 of the 11,000 jobs that were lost since 2014, when five of Atlantic City's 12 casinos shut down. By the end of next week, there will be nine operating casinos in Atlantic City.

The reopenings are already generating increased economic activity in a section of the Boardwalk that was largely dark for the past four years. The Showboat, the former casino between Ocean Resort and Hard Rock that has been operating as a non-gambling hotel since July 2016, announced Thursday it will open all 1,331 of its hotel rooms starting June 28. It had been opening just 852 of them in recent years.

"This is an exciting time for us," said Bart Blatstein, president of Tower Investments, which owns the Showboat. He said the company "has embraced the opportunity of investing in Atlantic City and we've expressed faith in the resort's renaissance when other investors were running away."

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

