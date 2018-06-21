Judge: Consumer finance agency unconstitutionally set up

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

Authorities say two people blew up an ATM inside a Philadelphia business during an unsuccessful robbery attempt.

Could infections somehow set the stage for Alzheimer's? A provocative new study suggests some types of viruses just might play a role.

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

Video game "addiction" decision renews debate over whether behaviors can cause same kind of illness as drugs.

OPEC and Russia are expected to approve raising oil production, but just how much is up in the air.

President Trump's executive order aimed at halting the breakup of immigrant families sparked widespread confusion Wednesday about how the reversal will play out and concern that children will still be in detention, even if they remain with their families.

Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

A New York federal judge says the government's beleaguered consumer finance watchdog agency is unconstitutionally structured.

Hundreds of people took to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy killed just seconds after he fled a traffic stop during a confrontation partly captured on video.

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York federal judge says the U.S. government's beleaguered consumer finance watchdog agency is unconstitutionally structured.

Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan reached the conclusion about the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a written decision issued Thursday.

She said the composition of the bureau violates the Constitution's separation of powers.

Her ruling conflicts with a January ruling by a nine-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington. A majority of that panel found that the agency director's power is not excessive and that the president should not have freer rein to fire that person.

Preska said she largely agreed with three dissenting judges in that ruling.

The conflicting decisions likely increase the possibility that the legal fight will land before the U.S. Supreme Court.

