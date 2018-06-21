June 26 Primary Election Guide

As Oklahoma voters prepare for the big primary election June 26, News On 6 wanted to put together a digital resource for Oklahomans to use as a resource for to learn more about the candidates and the state questions on which they'll be deciding.

Early voting is underway Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 21-23. Vote early at your county election board from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 21 and 22 - and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23.

In addition to early voting at the county election board, six counties have a second site including Osage County, Rogers County, Tulsa County and Wagoner County. For more info on early voting, click here.

You can use the Online Voter Tool to confirm your registration, view sample ballots, track your absentee ballot or find your election day polling place.

Special Coverage: News On 6 Political Stories

Perhaps the hottest race is State Question 788, the vote on medical marijuana. Here's how the ballot will read:

BALLOT TITLE FOR STATE QUESTION NO. 788

This measure amends the Oklahoma State Statutes. A yes vote legalizes the licensed use, sale, and growth of marijuana in Oklahoma for medicinal purposes. A license is required for use and possession of marijuana for medicinal purposes and must be approved by an Oklahoma Board Certified Physician. The State Department of Health will issue medical marijuana licenses if the applicant is eighteen years or older and an Oklahoma resident. A special exception will be granted to an applicant under the age of eighteen, however these applications must be signed by two physicians and a parent or legal guardian. The Department will also issue seller, grower, packaging, transportation, research and caregiver licenses. Individual and retail businesses must meet minimal requirements to be licensed to sell marijuana to licensees. The punishment for unlicensed possession of permitted amounts of marijuana for individuals who can state a medical condition is a fine not exceeding four hundred dollars. Fees and zoning restrictions are established. A seven percent state tax is imposed on medical marijuana sales.

SHALL THE PROPOSAL BE APPROVED?

FOR THE PROPOSAL – YES

AGAINST THE PROPOSAL – NO

A "YES" vote is a vote in favor of this measure. A "NO" vote is a vote against this measure.

Oklahoma voters will also be deciding primary races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, just to name a few. We've found a fantastic resource that not only lists all the candidates running for office in Oklahoma, but also links to their websites.

Click here: http://www.politics1.com/ok.htm