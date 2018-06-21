Authorities: Would-be thieves blow up ATM in failed heist - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Authorities: Would-be thieves blow up ATM in failed heist

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say two people blew up an ATM inside a Philadelphia business during an unsuccessful theft attempt.

City police say the explosion occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a beer distributorship.

They say video shows a woman placing the device into the ATM. She was accompanied by a man who isn't seen on the video.

Both of them then left the area and seconds later there is an explosion.

Authorities say the blast tore off the front of the ATM. But the safe that contains the cash was not breached and no money was stolen.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Thursday that the woman's male accomplice remains at large. They'll face felony charges for the use of an incendiary device.

