Authorities: Would-be thieves blow up ATM in failed heist

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

Trump says he'll be 'signing something' on detained children

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

Trump says he'll be 'signing something' on detained children

President Donald Trump says he will be signing an executive order later Wednesday that would end the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

Trump says he'll be 'signing something' on detained children

U.S. immigration agents have arrested more than 100 workers at an Ohio meatpacking plant, the second large-scale raid in the state within the past two weeks

Over 100 arrested in another large-scale immigration raid

A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

In reversal, Trump orders halt to his family separation rule

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

In reversal, Trump orders halt to his family separation rule

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

In reversal, Trump orders halt to his family separation rule

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

'Great job,' says Trump: Nielsen back in good graces for now

Child welfare agencies in the U.S. make tough decisions daily to separate children from their parents, but they have options for minimizing the trauma that aren't being used in the family separations at the Mexican border.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP). In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the...

Trump supporters steadfast even as photos of children in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on protecting American workers in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

Authorities say two people blew up an ATM inside a Philadelphia business during an unsuccessful robbery attempt.

Florida authorities say they've arrested a man in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

(AP Photo/Andres Leighton). New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, requests entrance to the holding facility for immigrant children in Tornillo, Texas, near the Mexican border, Thursday, June 21, 2018. About 20 mayors from cities across the country ...

At Mexico border, US mayors say humanitarian crisis persists

Michigan State University's interim president is apologizing for emails in which he said a victim of former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's lawyer.

(AP Photo/David Eggert, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, Michigan State University's interim president John Engler speaks with reporters after appearing at a legislative hearing in Lansing, Mich. A letter signed by at least 120 victims...

A man has been arrested for breaking into an apartment and beating a dog while naked.

With marijuana legalization across Canada on the horizon, the industry is shaping up to look different from the way it does in the nine U.S. states that have legalized adult use of the drug.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this April 20, 2015 file photo, a Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf flies on Parliament Hill during a 4/20 protest in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada is following the lead of Uruguay in allowing a natio...

Canada's legalization to offer pot by mail, better banking

Mayors who gathered at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico say that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making.

A judge deciding whether a California couple should face trial on charges of child abuse has heard a chilling 911 call from a teenager and viewed photographs of the girl's two sisters shackled to beds.

(Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP). Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child...

California children say they were shackled, starved

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say two people blew up an ATM inside a Philadelphia business during an unsuccessful theft attempt.

City police say the explosion occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a beer distributorship.

They say video shows a woman placing the device into the ATM. She was accompanied by a man who isn't seen on the video.

Both of them then left the area and seconds later there is an explosion.

Authorities say the blast tore off the front of the ATM. But the safe that contains the cash was not breached and no money was stolen.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Thursday that the woman's male accomplice remains at large. They'll face felony charges for the use of an incendiary device.

