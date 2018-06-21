At Mexico border, US mayors say humanitarian crisis persists

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

A civil rights group attorney says federal prosecutors unexpectedly dropped misdemeanor charges against 17 adult immigrants who crossed the border with children.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants in handcuffs and ankle chains arrive at the Federal Courthouse for hearings, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the border.

Official: Hundreds of kids reunited with families since May

The family of fashion designer Kate Spade says her father died on the eve of her funeral in her hometown of Kansas City.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Actor-comedian David Spade helps family members enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church for funeral services for his sister-in-law, designer Kate Spade, in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Michigan State University's interim president is apologizing for emails in which he said a victim of former campus sports doctor Larry Nassar probably received a "kickback" from her plaintiff's lawyer.

(AP Photo/David Eggert, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, Michigan State University's interim president John Engler speaks with reporters after appearing at a legislative hearing in Lansing, Mich. A letter signed by at least 120 victims...

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Sana Cruz mountains on Tuesday.

Protests and rallies focused around the separation of families at the US-Mexico border are scheduled this weekend, while more than two dozen congressional Democrats plan to visit detention facilities in Texas.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - In this July 31, 2014, file photo, a courtyard is seen at the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes City, Texas. The immigration detention facility has been retooled to house adults with children who have been app...

Colorado is holding primaries to select the top two contenders to succeed Gov. John Hickenlooper, a centrist Democrat who is term-limited.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., left, is administered the House oath by House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio during a ceremonial re-enactment swearing-in ceremony in the Raybu...

Mitt Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs this week, making his final pitch before Tuesday's Senate primary.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney poses for photographs during a backyard campaign stop in American Fork, Utah. Romney is flashing his familiar smile at city parks and backyards in Utah's mountains and suburbs...

Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...

(AP Photo/Andres Leighton). New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, requests entrance to the holding facility for immigrant children in Tornillo, Texas, near the Mexican border, Thursday, June 21, 2018. About 20 mayors from cities across the country ...

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Mayors of major U.S. cities who gathered Thursday at a holding facility for immigrant children at Texas' border with Mexico said that President Trump has failed to address a humanitarian crisis of his own making with an executive order to halt the separation of minors as families are detained crossing the U.S. border illegally.

Seattle Mayor and former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan said immigrant shelters have been overwhelmed by criminal prosecutions ordered by the Trump administration.

"The reason that those children cannot be reunified is the system has been overwhelmed by this policy," Durkan said. "It is unclear whether the children being separated from their families are being treated as unaccompanied minors. They do not know where these children's' parents are. This is a humanitarian crisis."

She joined about 20 mayors from cities across the country in calling for the immediate reunification of immigrant children with their families.

The mayors spoke in succession for more than an hour at a news conference outside a cluster of fenced-off tents nestled along the Rio Grande, within view of cotton fields and pecan orchards. They said Trump's order raises as many new questions as it answers.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said separated immigrant children still don't know when they will see their parents again.

The group asked to tour the holding facility to witness conditions inside and were denied immediate access by the Department of Health and Human Services, said Steve Benjamin, mayor of Columbia, South Carolina

Amid worldwide outrage, Trump on Wednesday reversed a policy that has already separated more than 2,300 children from their parents.

In Washington D.C., the House of Representative prepared to vote Thursday on a Republican immigration bill. Trump suggested that any measure that is approved by the House would be doomed in the Senate anyway.

In Texas, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti described uncertainty about access to legal representation for immigrant families and maximum holding periods for those accused of illegally crossing the border.

"We need legislation that will resolve this," said Garcetti. "And that's just the first step - then you need to live up to your word on Dreamers."

One compromise bill before Congress would create a path way to citizenship for the young immigrants known as Dreamers, who have been living in the U.S. illegally since childhood.

The mayors of Miami, Los Angeles and Central Falls, Rhode Island, invoked their personal family histories of immigration to the United States from Latin American countries as they questioned the effectiveness of Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy on border crossings.

Santa Fe, New Mexico Mayor Alan Webber said the president's approach has traumatized children and remains a humanitarian threat.

"The fact that, at least for the moment, Trump has gotten a little less inhumane hardly solves the problem" Webber said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.