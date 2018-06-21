Warrant Issued For Man In Tulsa Stabbing

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of stabbing a Good Samaritan. Craig David Kessinger is wanted on a felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

It's connected to a story we brought you earlier this month. Stabbing victim Chad Taylor said he went to help a former employee who had locked her keys in the car June 6. He said Kessinger, the woman's boyfriend, drove up and punched the woman then stabbed Taylor when he intervened.

Kessinger was caught four days later after running from police - going 150 miles an hour on a motorcycle, records show. The 43-year-old Kessinger, who was serving suspended sentences in Rogers and Tulsa Counties at the time, was released on a $5,000 bond.

The warrant was issued June 21 in Tulsa County.

This time, when he's captured, he'll be held on a $60,000 bond, according to court records.