2 Killed In Crash Along Roosevelt Bridge In Bryan County, Troopers Say

Two people were killed Thursday in a crash along the Roosevelt Bridge in southern Oklahoma, troopers said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that bridge was closed in both directions after the wreck just before 2 p.m. It will be closed indefinitely until troopers are able to complete their investigation.

KXII reported Thursday afternoon that a tractor-trailer went off the bridge and was submerged.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol advises travelers to avoid the area.

