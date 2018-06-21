Independence Day Celebrations Across Green Country

Independence Day celebrations can be found all across Green Country this year. Here's a list of popular celebrations big and small.

July 3rd:

Fantasy in the Sky in Skiatook:

Skiatook Airport

This annual Fourth of July celebration begins with live music at 7 p.m. The fireworks show begins just after dark. Food vendors will be available on site. Parking and admission is free.

July 4th:

Claremore’s 4th of July Fireworks and Fishing Derby

Claremore Lake, Claremore

Families, especially kids between the ages of 4-12, can come out to Claremore Lake Park for a fishing derby at 7 a.m. Later at 6 p.m., there will be inflatables, concessions, a splash pad and more! The park closes from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in preparation for the evening activities.

Jenks FreedomFest and Los Cabos Boomfest

Downtown Jenks and Riverwalk Crossing

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., families can enjoy food trucks, live music, kids activities and more in the downtown Jenks area. Later at the Los Cabos Boomfest will be “the biggest fireworks show around.”

Nowata’s Annual 4th of July Celebration

Jack Gordon Park, 499 S Locust St., Nowata

Family activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Jack Gordon Park in Nowata. There will be food, turtle races, home-made ice cream, a live show and more. Make sure to have your lawn chairs for one of the best fireworks displays.

Sallisaw Fourth of July Celebration:

Sallisaw High School Complex

Firework show begins a dusk around 9 p.m.

Folds of Honor FreedomFest 2018:

Veterans Park: 1875 S. Boulder Ave. and River West Festival Park: 2100 S. Jackson Ave.

This Fourth of July celebration includes activities, games and live entertainment for the entire family to enjoy. Starting at 5 p.m. at Veterans Park (1875 S. Boulder Ave.) and at River West Festival Park (2100 S. Jackson Ave.), there will be live music and countless activities for the whole family.

Food and drinks will be provided by festival vendors. The fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m.

Bartlesville Freedom Fest:

Downtown Bartlesville

In downtown Bartlesville at 7 p.m., the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville's Freedom Fest presented by the Examiner-Enterprise brings games, activities, music, and a lot of family fun. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.

8th Annual Okmulgee Fireworks Extravaganza:

106 W. 13th St., Okmulgee (Next to the YMCA)

The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at Municipal Park. There will be free hotdogs, popcorn, snow cones and fun for the entire family, including live music, a water slide, and more. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Shuttle service is available from Walmart.

Pawnee Independence Day Celebration:

500 Harrison in Pawnee

Starting at 8 a.m., there will be Turtle Races and Games on the Square. There will be other events for families and friends to enjoy. At 10 p.m. that evening, fireworks will begin.

July 5th:

Chickasaw Boom Blast

The Chickasaw Boomer Blast Fireworks Show will take place Wednesday, July 5 at Boomer Lake Park in Stillwater. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit back and enjoy the free show. Parking is free and lots open at 6:30 p.m. Lakeview Road Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic in order to accommodate pedestrians. The 20-minute show will start around 9:35 p.m.

“We are pleased to announce some changes this year," Special Events Coordinator Stephanie Kinder said. "This year fireworks will shoot from Lakeview bridge, and guests can watch the show from Stillwater High School Pioneer Stadium, which opens at 8 p.m."

Boomer Lake Park will be open to pedestrians on Wednesday, July 4; however, the park will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at noon July 4.