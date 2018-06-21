Independence Day Celebrations Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Independence Day Celebrations Across Green Country

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Independence Day celebrations can be found all across Green Country this year. Here's a list of popular celebrations big and small. 

July 3rd:

Fantasy in the Sky in Skiatook:

Skiatook Airport

This annual Fourth of July celebration begins with live music at 7 p.m. The fireworks show begins just after dark. Food vendors will be available on site. Parking and admission is free.

July 4th:

Claremore’s 4th of July Fireworks and Fishing Derby  

Claremore Lake, Claremore

Families, especially kids between the ages of 4-12, can come out to Claremore Lake Park for a fishing derby at 7 a.m. Later at 6 p.m., there will be inflatables, concessions, a splash pad and more! The park closes from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in preparation for the evening activities.

Jenks FreedomFest and Los Cabos Boomfest

Downtown Jenks and Riverwalk Crossing

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., families can enjoy food trucks, live music, kids activities and more in the downtown Jenks area. Later at the Los Cabos Boomfest will be “the biggest fireworks show around.”

Nowata’s Annual 4th of July Celebration

Jack Gordon Park, 499 S Locust St., Nowata

Family activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Jack Gordon Park in Nowata. There will be food, turtle races, home-made ice cream, a live show and more. Make sure to have your lawn chairs for one of the best fireworks displays.

Sallisaw Fourth of July Celebration:

Sallisaw High School Complex

Firework show begins a dusk around 9 p.m.

Folds of Honor FreedomFest 2018:

Veterans Park: 1875 S. Boulder Ave. and River West Festival Park: 2100 S. Jackson Ave.

This Fourth of July celebration includes activities, games and live entertainment for the entire family to enjoy. Starting at 5 p.m. at Veterans Park (1875 S. Boulder Ave.) and at River West Festival Park (2100 S. Jackson Ave.), there will be live music and countless activities for the whole family.

Food and drinks will be provided by festival vendors. The fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m.

Bartlesville Freedom Fest:

Downtown Bartlesville

In downtown Bartlesville at 7 p.m., the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville's Freedom Fest presented by the Examiner-Enterprise brings games, activities, music, and a lot of family fun. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.

8th Annual Okmulgee Fireworks Extravaganza:

106 W. 13th St., Okmulgee (Next to the YMCA)

The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at Municipal Park. There will be free hotdogs, popcorn, snow cones and fun for the entire family, including live music, a water slide, and more. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Shuttle service is available from Walmart.

Pawnee Independence Day Celebration:

500 Harrison in Pawnee

Starting at 8 a.m., there will be Turtle Races and Games on the Square. There will be other events for families and friends to enjoy. At 10 p.m. that evening, fireworks will begin.

July 5th: 

Chickasaw Boom Blast

The Chickasaw Boomer Blast Fireworks Show will take place Wednesday, July 5 at Boomer Lake Park in Stillwater. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit back and enjoy the free show. Parking is free and lots open at 6:30 p.m. Lakeview Road Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic in order to accommodate pedestrians. The 20-minute show will start around 9:35 p.m.

“We are pleased to announce some changes this year," Special Events Coordinator Stephanie Kinder said. "This year fireworks will shoot from Lakeview bridge, and guests can watch the show from Stillwater High School Pioneer Stadium, which opens at 8 p.m."

Boomer Lake Park will be open to pedestrians on Wednesday, July 4; however, the park will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at noon July 4.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 2 Killed In Crash Along Roosevelt Bridge In Bryan County, Troopers Say

    2 Killed In Crash Along Roosevelt Bridge In Bryan County, Troopers Say

    The Roosevelt Bridge in southern Oklahoma is closed in both directions after an accident along U.S. Highway 70, troopers said. KXII reported Thursday afternoon that a tractor-trailer went off the bridge and is submerged. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol advises travelers to avoid the area. This is a developing story.

    More >>

    The Roosevelt Bridge in southern Oklahoma is closed in both directions after an accident along U.S. Highway 70, troopers said. KXII reported Thursday afternoon that a tractor-trailer went off the bridge and is submerged. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol advises travelers to avoid the area. This is a developing story.

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Inmate Dies At McAlester Hospital

    Oklahoma Inmate Dies At McAlester Hospital

    David Owens photo from the Department of Corrections website.David Owens photo from the Department of Corrections website.
    David Owens photo from the Department of Corrections website.David Owens photo from the Department of Corrections website.

    The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center died Thursday morning, June 21.  

    More >>

    The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center died Thursday morning, June 21.  

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.