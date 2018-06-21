Burglar Suspected Of Hitting Car Washes In BA, Owasso, Skiatook, Tulsa

Surveillance video shows a man stealing money from a Green Country car wash. Police believe he may be connected to burglaries in Tulsa, Owasso, Broken Arrow and Skiatook.

Car wash owners said the man is seen in the video trying to rip open coin changers to steal money. Police said they hope surveillance video will help catch the man responsible.

The video shows a man trying to steal money from a coin changer at a Fiesta Mart on the morning of June 21, 2018.

In it, you see a man pull up in a red truck and try to pry open the coin changer. When it doesn't work, he gets back in the truck.

Owners said a worker walked by just as the man was about to take off.

"One of our car wash managers happened to walk up on him when he was trying to break into it and he took off," said Shane Thompson with Fiesta Car Wash.

Next, police said the man went to Washworld Car Wash in Broken Arrow. Manager Rachel Harvick said her dad saw the thief trying to break into a coin changer and confronted him.

"During the confrontation, my dad says you could tell that he was under the influence of something. We're not really for sure what, but you could tell," Harvick said.

She said the man also targeted their car wash in Owasso multiple times this week.

Video from Wednesday shows the man ripping the machine off the wall by using a chain attached to his truck.

"It's so frustrating that he's doing this, and has been doing this, and he's still out right now," Harvick said.

Police said David Shoras is a person of interest in the case and they want to talk to him.

"He is also a person of interest in Owasso car wash burglaries and some Broken Arrow car wash burglaries," Tulsa Police Office Jeanne Mackenzie said.

Car wash owners said they've had enough.

"Our first response is try to get with law enforcement to get this guy caught," Thompson said.

Harvick said, "I think that he needs to serve time for all of these, and I think that he needs to be held without bond."

Owners said the man drives an ‘89 red Chevy pickup license plate CNR-311.

Police said if you know anything about the crimes, call 911.