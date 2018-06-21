Muskogee's War Memorial Park Hosting "Remember Our Fallen" Exhibit

What's the price of freedom? There's an exhibit at Muskogee's War Memorial Park that helps answer that question.

Brent Trout is the Director of Muskogee's War Memorial Park and they are hosting the Remembering our Fallen memorial exhibit this week. The Memorial consists of 31 displays they call Tribute Towers.

"They started with 21; this isn't even a year yet and they're already up to 31," said Trout.

The memorial is specifically for military personnel who have died as a result of service since 9/11. Of the nearly 5,000 honored here, 127 are Oklahomans.

"When people come out here, I direct everyone to this one right here, Serina Butcher."

She's from Checotah and joined the National Guard to help finance her education to become a nurse. She is the first female guard member to be killed in wartime and also the youngest. Another, Joshua Seals is from Porter

“He joined right out of high school because he wanted to serve his country," said Trout

There is an alphabetical listing of all the personnel honored here, and their specific location within the memorial and there are photographs for all of the fallen.

The memorial will be in Muskogee through Monday the 25.