Mother Of 2 Convicted In Rogers County Hit-And-Run Asks To Withdraw Guilty Plea

The mother of two brothers convicted in a deadly hit-and-run is now asking to withdraw her own guilty plea.

Dorothea Butanda plead guilty to several charges, including accessory to murder.

She is serving nine years in prison.

Butanda previously tried to withdraw her plea but that was denied.

Her lawyers filed new paperwork again Thursday in an attempt to have her plea withdrawn.