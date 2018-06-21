Supporters of Trump steadfast despite immigration uproar - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Supporters of Trump steadfast despite immigration uproar

By ANGIE WANG and DAVE KOLPACK

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati resident Andrew Pappas says he supported President Donald Trump's decision to separate children from parents who crossed the border illegally because it got Congress talking about immigration reform.

Die-hard Trump supporters remained steadfast even as heart-rending photos of children held in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage among Democrats and Republicans alike. They said they believed Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen when they falsely claimed they had no choice but to enforce an existing law.

When Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to end forced separations on his own, they shrugged. They suggested that the end justified the means, and they blamed Congress - just as the president has.

