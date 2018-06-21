Fatal crash sends truck in water, closes Lake Texoma bridge

DURANT, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a bridge over Lake Texoma has been closed following a deadly collision that sent a tractor-trailer truck careening into the reservoir that straddles the border with Texas.

Troopers say the collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday on a U.S. Highway 70 bridge that connects Bryan and Marshall counties. Troopers say one vehicle was burning on the bridge, and the truck fell off the bridge and is submerged in the lake.

The Bryan County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a car was killed and the truck's driver has not been located but is presumed dead. The drivers have not been identified.

On Saturday, a 52-year-old man was killed when his truck struck a ditch west of the bridge and ignited 7,000 gallons of fuel.

