Owasso Police Looking For Tractor Thief

Owasso Police need your help as they try to track down a tractor thief.

Police say the tractor was stolen on Tuesday along the North Owasso Expressway. Police say the suspect appears to be driving a silver Dodge Ramp four-door pickup.

The tractor stolen is a red 2014 Massey Ferguson. Anyone with information should call the Owasso Police Tip Line at 918-272-COPS (2677).