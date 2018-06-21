Campaign Signs For House Candidate Stolen - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Campaign Signs For House Candidate Stolen

Posted: Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Just days before the election, a state House candidate from Owasso says he's having to put more yard signs out.

Mark Vancuren says his opponent's “employee” who's been driving around town removing his signs and he says at this point, there are barely any left. After 30 years of teaching and coaching in Oklahoma, Mark Vancuren decided to run for office back in November.

"Running for office, it's all about raising money, meeting people, talking to people, selling them on you as a candidate," said Vancuren. "You buy signs, you buy ads, you do various things, but one of them is yard signs and advertisement."

Vancuren says a lot of money goes into campaigning for a House seat. But with just days left until the election, Vancuren is putting signs out once again after they started disappearing last week.

"It's just frustrating to see the things you've done, the work that you've put in, kind of evaporate," said Vancuren.

In these surveillance photos, you can see a man ripping the signs right out of people's front yards. The truck, emblazoned with the ServPro logo was being driven by an employee of Vancuren's primary opponent Bradley Peixotto.

"We're just hopeful it doesn't have an effect on how things go and progress from here," said Vancuren. "We'll just have to wait and see what the voters say."

Peixotto posted a statement on Facebook, saying "I can't express into words my level of disappointment in these actions after speaking with the employees involved, it has become clear they have taken this campaign to heart."

Vancuren says Peixotto personally apologized on the phone this morning. Vancuren said he accepts the apology.

"No hard feelings from me," said Vancuren.

Owasso Police say the man seen stealing signs could face larceny charges.

  • CrimeMore>>

  • Campaign Signs For House Candidate Stolen

    Campaign Signs For House Candidate Stolen

    Just days before the election, a state House candidate from Owasso says he's having to put more yard signs out.

    More >>

    Just days before the election, a state House candidate from Owasso says he's having to put more yard signs out.

    More >>

  • Owasso Police Looking For Tractor Thief

    Owasso Police Looking For Tractor Thief

    Owasso Police need your help as they try to track down a tractor thief. Police say the tractor was stolen on Tuesday along the North Owasso Expressway. Police say the suspect appears to be driving a silver Dodge Ramp four-door pickup. The tractor stolen is a red 2014 Massey Ferguson. Anyone with information should call the Owasso Police Tip Line at 918-272-COPS (2677).More >>
    Owasso Police need your help as they try to track down a tractor thief. Police say the tractor was stolen on Tuesday along the North Owasso Expressway. Police say the suspect appears to be driving a silver Dodge Ramp four-door pickup. The tractor stolen is a red 2014 Massey Ferguson. Anyone with information should call the Owasso Police Tip Line at 918-272-COPS (2677).More >>

  • NewsMore>>

  • Campaign Signs For House Candidate Stolen

    Campaign Signs For House Candidate Stolen

    Just days before the election, a state House candidate from Owasso says he's having to put more yard signs out.

    More >>

    Just days before the election, a state House candidate from Owasso says he's having to put more yard signs out.

    More >>

  • Owasso Police Looking For Tractor Thief

    Owasso Police Looking For Tractor Thief

    Owasso Police need your help as they try to track down a tractor thief. Police say the tractor was stolen on Tuesday along the North Owasso Expressway. Police say the suspect appears to be driving a silver Dodge Ramp four-door pickup. The tractor stolen is a red 2014 Massey Ferguson. Anyone with information should call the Owasso Police Tip Line at 918-272-COPS (2677).More >>
    Owasso Police need your help as they try to track down a tractor thief. Police say the tractor was stolen on Tuesday along the North Owasso Expressway. Police say the suspect appears to be driving a silver Dodge Ramp four-door pickup. The tractor stolen is a red 2014 Massey Ferguson. Anyone with information should call the Owasso Police Tip Line at 918-272-COPS (2677).More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.