Campaign Signs For House Candidate Stolen

Just days before the election, a state House candidate from Owasso says he's having to put more yard signs out.

Mark Vancuren says his opponent's “employee” who's been driving around town removing his signs and he says at this point, there are barely any left. After 30 years of teaching and coaching in Oklahoma, Mark Vancuren decided to run for office back in November.

"Running for office, it's all about raising money, meeting people, talking to people, selling them on you as a candidate," said Vancuren. "You buy signs, you buy ads, you do various things, but one of them is yard signs and advertisement."

Vancuren says a lot of money goes into campaigning for a House seat. But with just days left until the election, Vancuren is putting signs out once again after they started disappearing last week.

"It's just frustrating to see the things you've done, the work that you've put in, kind of evaporate," said Vancuren.

In these surveillance photos, you can see a man ripping the signs right out of people's front yards. The truck, emblazoned with the ServPro logo was being driven by an employee of Vancuren's primary opponent Bradley Peixotto.

"We're just hopeful it doesn't have an effect on how things go and progress from here," said Vancuren. "We'll just have to wait and see what the voters say."

Peixotto posted a statement on Facebook, saying "I can't express into words my level of disappointment in these actions after speaking with the employees involved, it has become clear they have taken this campaign to heart."

Vancuren says Peixotto personally apologized on the phone this morning. Vancuren said he accepts the apology.

"No hard feelings from me," said Vancuren.

Owasso Police say the man seen stealing signs could face larceny charges.