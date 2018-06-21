Suspected Drunk Driver Plows Into Lake Overholser

A Yukon man ran his car into Lake Overholser early Thursday morning.

Oklahoma City Police say John Thomas Walker’s car was traveling at high rate of speed when it ran off NW 23rd Street and landed upside down in the lake at three in the morning.

After several 911 calls from neighbors, police say they found Walker face down in a neighbor’s yard.

Police arrested Walker for a DUI and other complaints.

Frank Humphrey says he’s been fishing on that side of the lake since 1964.

“I don’t know. It had to be a problem of some sort,” he said.

As of Thursday night, Walker still had not been processed at either the Oklahoma County or Canadian County Jail.