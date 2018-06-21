Suspected Drunk Driver Plows Into Lake Overholser - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspected Drunk Driver Plows Into Lake Overholser

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Yukon man ran his car into Lake Overholser early Thursday morning. 

Oklahoma City Police say John Thomas Walker’s car was traveling at high rate of speed when it ran off NW 23rd Street and landed upside down in the lake at three in the morning. 

After several 911 calls from neighbors, police say they found Walker face down in a neighbor’s yard. 

Police arrested Walker for a DUI and other complaints. 

Frank Humphrey says he’s been fishing on that side of the lake since 1964.

“I don’t know. It had to be a problem of some sort,” he said. 

As of Thursday night, Walker still had not been processed at either the Oklahoma County or Canadian County Jail.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.