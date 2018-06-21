Tulsa Man Arrested For Murder After Shooting Victim In His Car

Tulsa Police have made an arrest in a shooting that took place June 18.

06/18/2018 Related Story: Man Killed While Sitting In His Vehicle, Shot Multiple Times

Rarue Caddy of Tulsa has been arrested and charged with Murder in the 1st degree and Assault and Battery. Police believe he shot and killed a man inside a car Monday afternoon.

An arrest report shows Caddy's girlfriend was able to identify him as the shooter and that he had ambushed the victim in her driveway.